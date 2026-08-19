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Deadly hit-and-run suspect in custody after crash that killed Colorado bicyclist

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month has turned themselves in to authorities and was in custody on Wednesday morning. Investigators with Aurora police confirmed the suspect had been detained to CBS Colorado.

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The scene of the crash at South Powhaton Road, about a quarter mile north of East Jewell Avenue in Aurora. CBS

Investigators said the bicyclist, later identified as 26-year-old Arthur Williams, was riding southbound on South Powhaton Road about a quarter mile north of East Jewell Avenue when the suspect driver struck Williams and then drove away just after midnight on July 27. 

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Arthur Williams Williams Family

Williams was not found for several hours when a good Samaritan spotted the 26-year-old male bicycle rider on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. First responders confirmed that he had died at the scene.

Aurora police had issued a description of the suspect vehicle, a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback, earlier this month and a plea for the public's help in tracking down the suspect driver. 

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CBS


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