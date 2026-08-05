Aurora police release image of suspect vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist
Police in Aurora are asking for help in the search for a suspect driver in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month. Investigators believe a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback struck a bicyclist just after midnight on July 27.
The bicyclist was riding southbound on South Powhaton Road about a quarter mile north of East Jewell Avenue when the suspect driver struck the cyclist and then drove away.
The cyclist was not found for several hours when a good Samaritan spotted the 26-year-old male bicycle rider on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. First responders confirmed that the bicyclist had died at the scene.
Investigators said the Subaru was last seen on city traffic cameras southbound on Gun Club Road and East Quincy Avenue around 12:12 a.m. They believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side headlight and hood and my have a missing passenger side fog light. The Subaru may possibly have a cracked driver's side headlight.
Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference case 26-155696. Police said those who call with information may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.