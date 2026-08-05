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Aurora police release image of suspect vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Aurora are asking for help in the search for a suspect driver in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month. Investigators believe a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback struck a bicyclist just after midnight on July 27.

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Aurora police are searching for a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on July 27. Aurora Police

The bicyclist was riding southbound on South Powhaton Road about a quarter mile north of East Jewell Avenue when the suspect driver struck the cyclist and then drove away. 

The cyclist was not found for several hours when a good Samaritan spotted the 26-year-old male bicycle rider on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. First responders confirmed that the bicyclist had died at the scene.

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Aurora police are searching for a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. Aurora Police

Investigators said the Subaru was last seen on city traffic cameras southbound on Gun Club Road and East Quincy Avenue around 12:12 a.m. They believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side headlight and hood and my have a missing passenger side fog light. The Subaru may possibly have a cracked driver's side headlight. 

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CBS

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference case 26-155696. Police said those who call with information may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.


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