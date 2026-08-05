Aurora police release image of suspect vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist

Police in Aurora are asking for help in the search for a suspect driver in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month. Investigators believe a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback struck a bicyclist just after midnight on July 27.

Aurora police are searching for a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on July 27. Aurora Police

The bicyclist was riding southbound on South Powhaton Road about a quarter mile north of East Jewell Avenue when the suspect driver struck the cyclist and then drove away.

The cyclist was not found for several hours when a good Samaritan spotted the 26-year-old male bicycle rider on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. First responders confirmed that the bicyclist had died at the scene.

Aurora police are searching for a 2015-2019 white Subaru Outback that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. Aurora Police

Investigators said the Subaru was last seen on city traffic cameras southbound on Gun Club Road and East Quincy Avenue around 12:12 a.m. They believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side headlight and hood and my have a missing passenger side fog light. The Subaru may possibly have a cracked driver's side headlight.

CBS

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference case 26-155696. Police said those who call with information may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.