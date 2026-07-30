Aurora police need help finding hit-and-run driver in crash that killed cyclist

Police in Aurora are asking for help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver wanted in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist earlier this week. Investigators said a good Samaritan spotted the bicyclist on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the driver pulled over to help and then called dispatchers, notifying them that the 26-year-old male bicycle rider did not appear to have survived. First responders arrived shortly after and confirmed that the bicyclist had died at the scene.

CBS

Police don't know the exact time of the collision, but estimate it to be between about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26 and 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 27. They believe the cyclist was riding on South Powhaton Road north of East Jewell Avenue when he was struck.

Parts found on the scene appear to be from a 2005-2009 Subaru Legacy or 2015-2019 Subaru Outback. Investigators said the vehicle likely sustained damage to the hood and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).