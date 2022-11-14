Deadly hit-and-run survivor makes plea from hospital bed for driver to 'come clean'

Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed.

"It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."

From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed.

Mitchell Garcia pleads with the driver of a fatal hit-and-run to come clean after hitting him and his friend Aaron Curtis, killing Curtis. Courtesy

"When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and that pain reminds me of being hit by a car," he said.

Garcia explained it happened as he and Curtis were walking to the light rail station after a concert in the River North district. He remembers what happened next.

"As we were crossing 15th at Stout, we heard a loud engine revving and saw a large SUV coming toward us," Garcia described. "I think we were both in shock or unaware of what to do in that moment, and we were both hit by that vehicle."

Garcia doesn't remember much more. He knows now, however, that the driver didn't stop to check on him or his friend lying in the street.

"After the impact, all I remember is seeing the headlights then woke up in the hospital," said Garcia.

He has a broken leg that's already required multiple surgeries, a torn aorta, a head injury and road rash on much of his body. Most painful of all, however, Garcia doesn't have his friend of more than 20 years.

"We grew up in the same neighborhood, played football together… it was always good energy with Aaron," he said. "I've been trying not to let the full gravity of it affect me until I'm ready."

Aaron Curtis was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in the River North district. Police are still looking for the driver. Courtesy

Garcia has a long road of recovery ahead - physically and emotionally. Along with understandable anger, Garcia has this message for the driver who killed his friend:

"It's alright, we all make mistakes. But please, for the sake of everyone involved, just come clean," Garcia said.

Denver Police confirmed they found the SUV involved near East Sixth Avenue and Dayton Street, but have not made an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP)

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.