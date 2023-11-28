Deadly double stabbing suspect arrested in Missouri after leaving Colorado

A man wanted for stabbing two people to death in Aurora last month has been arrested in Missouri. Police were notified by passersby of two apparent stabbing victims in the 11200 and 11300 blocks of East Colfax Avenue about 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

Both victims died from their injuries and were later identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office as Otto Washington, 58, and Desmond Thomas, 44.

Deven Jay Dobbins Arapahoe County

Detectives determined that Deven Jay Dobbins, 30, was a suspect in the investigation and launched a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement in Missouri, including officers from the Brookfield Police Department, deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest of Dobbins on Oct. 28.

Two men were stabbed near Colfax Avenue and Lima Street in Aurora on Oct. 16. CBS

"Our law enforcement partners in Brookfield, Linn County and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided amazing support to our investigation and invested many hours searching for Mr. Dobbins," said Sean Mitchell, a lieutenant with Aurora's Major Crime Homicide Unit, in a statement. "An alert state trooper assigned to assist with the search located Dobbins walking down the street and arrested him without incident."

Dobbins was returned to Colorado on Nov. 18 and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on two charges of second-degree murder. No additional suspects are being sought and no additional arrests are expected.