2 men stabbed in Aurora taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; one detained
Two men were stabbed in Aurora Monday night and are now fighting for their lives in the hospital.
Aurora police say they have a person of interest in custody.
The stabbing happened near Colfax Avenue and Lima Street around 8:10 p.m.
It wasn't immediately clear how the person of interest is alleged to have been involved, but Aurora police are asking anyone who knows anything about the stabbing to reach out to them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.