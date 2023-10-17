Watch CBS News
2 men stabbed in Aurora taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; one detained

Two men were stabbed in Aurora Monday night and are now fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Aurora police say they have a person of interest in custody.

The stabbing happened near Colfax Avenue and Lima Street around 8:10 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear how the person of interest is alleged to have been involved, but Aurora police are asking anyone who knows anything about the stabbing to reach out to them.

