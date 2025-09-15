Deadly crash involving RTD bus closes westbound lanes of I-70 in Denver

A deadly crash involving an RTD bus closed all westbound lanes of I-70 in Denver on Monday morning. According to Denver police, the crash happened between a vehicle and an RTD bus just after 7 a.m. at Holly Street.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.