Deadly crash investigated between semi and Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow

The Colorado State Patrol investigated a deadly crash between a semi and a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow. State troopers said the crash happened in the area of Interstate 25 northbound near mile marker 57 at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The snowplow driver was rushed to the hospital.

According to CSP, the initial investigation shows the semi struck the plow from the rear.

CSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the crash to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424.