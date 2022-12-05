Watch CBS News
Local News

DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24  shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.

hero-01-les-mis-tour-2022-s2-4793-mm-edit-1500x630.jpg
Evan Zimmerman

These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale. 

SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15

THEATRE

DATES

1776

Buell

March 21 - April 2, 2023

Anastasia

Buell

April 14 - 16, 2023

Les Misérables  

Buell

May 10 - 21, 2023

Disney's Aladdin

Buell

June 13 - 18, 2023

The Book of Mormon

Buell

June 21 - July 2, 2023

Jagged Little Pill

Buell

August 16 - 27, 2023

Beetlejuice

Buell

September 5 - 17, 2023

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Buell

October 18 - 29, 2023

Annie

Buell

November 21 - 26, 2023

SIX

Buell

December 5 - 24, 2023

Message In A Bottle

Buell

February 13 - 25, 2024

MJ

Buell

April 10 - 28, 2024

Company

Buell

May 22 - June 2, 2024

Wicked

Buell

July 24 - August 25, 2024

Subscribers have access to the shows now. To purchase a subscription visit denvercenter.org/broadway, and please be advised that denvercenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver.

"The Denver Center for the Performing Arts looks forward to this time of year when everything is on sale to the public. There is something for everyone," says Jeff Hovorka, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Give the gift of theatre this holiday season; gift certificates are available. Also, please consider supporting the DCPA on Dec. 6 for Colorado Gives Day. Our non-profit mission appreciates the support."

CURRENTLY ON SALE

THEATRE

DATES

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Garner Galleria

December 7, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis  

Buell

December 10 & 11, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Buell

December 16 -18, 2022

Mean Girls

Buell

December 20 - January 1

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird  

Buell

January 24 - February 5, 2023 

The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only

Garner Galleria 

February 1 - 26, 2023

STOMP

Buell

February 21 - 26, 2023

Bluey's Big Play

Buell

March 4 - 5, 2023

Fiddler on the Roof

Buell

March 14 - 19, 2023

THE HEAVYWEIGHTS Present – Three Man – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Garner Galleria 

March 29 - April 9, 2023

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Buell

May 31 - June 4, 2023

 Patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 4:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.