DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15
Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24 shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.
These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale.
SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15
THEATRE
DATES
Buell
March 21 - April 2, 2023
Buell
April 14 - 16, 2023
Buell
May 10 - 21, 2023
Buell
June 13 - 18, 2023
Buell
June 21 - July 2, 2023
Buell
August 16 - 27, 2023
Buell
September 5 - 17, 2023
Buell
October 18 - 29, 2023
Buell
November 21 - 26, 2023
Buell
December 5 - 24, 2023
Buell
February 13 - 25, 2024
Buell
April 10 - 28, 2024
Buell
May 22 - June 2, 2024
Buell
July 24 - August 25, 2024
Subscribers have access to the shows now. To purchase a subscription visit denvercenter.org/broadway, and please be advised that denvercenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver.
"The Denver Center for the Performing Arts looks forward to this time of year when everything is on sale to the public. There is something for everyone," says Jeff Hovorka, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Give the gift of theatre this holiday season; gift certificates are available. Also, please consider supporting the DCPA on Dec. 6 for Colorado Gives Day. Our non-profit mission appreciates the support."
CURRENTLY ON SALE
THEATRE
DATES
Garner Galleria
December 7, 2022 - January 1, 2023
Buell
December 10 & 11, 2022
Buell
December 16 -18, 2022
Buell
December 20 - January 1
Buell
January 24 - February 5, 2023
Garner Galleria
February 1 - 26, 2023
Buell
February 21 - 26, 2023
Buell
March 4 - 5, 2023
Buell
March 14 - 19, 2023
THE HEAVYWEIGHTS Present – Three Man – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Garner Galleria
March 29 - April 9, 2023
Buell
May 31 - June 4, 2023
Patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.
