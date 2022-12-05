DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15

Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24 shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.

Evan Zimmerman

These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale.

Subscribers have access to the shows now. To purchase a subscription visit denvercenter.org/broadway, and please be advised that denvercenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver.

"The Denver Center for the Performing Arts looks forward to this time of year when everything is on sale to the public. There is something for everyone," says Jeff Hovorka, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Give the gift of theatre this holiday season; gift certificates are available. Also, please consider supporting the DCPA on Dec. 6 for Colorado Gives Day. Our non-profit mission appreciates the support."

Patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.