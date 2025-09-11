Day of Service project helps Colorado families experiencing food insecurity

On Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, 2025, there will be more than 40 volunteer projects happening all over Colorado as part of Xcel Energy's Day of Service. These projects support about 30 nonprofits, and in many cases the work directly impacts people in need.

"We're the food bank that serves Boulder and Broomfield counties," said Kaleigh Wagner, Director of Philanthropy for Community Food Share.

Community Food Share serves the community in several ways. Mobile Pantries distribute food to people who can't make it to the warehouse. The Feeding Families Pantry opens three days a way to allow people to shop for free food. The Blue Spruce program provides food to homebound and aging residents.

"The food we distribute is not just simply your next meal, but it really is a lifeline. We really do view food as medicine," Wagner explained.

CBS

Last year, Community Food Share rescued and distributed more than 13 million pounds of food. Most of it was fresh produce, dairy, and eggs. All of it going directly to the people who need it the most.

"Food insecurity looks completely different. You never know somebody who might be your next door neighbor, might be food insecure and you never know," said Nicholas Cole, Boulder Area Manager for Xcel Energy.

As part of his job, Cole first found out about Community Food Share. Now he serves on the board and is a regular volunteer.

"Community Food Share gives people the opportunity to make sure that they're able to eat and provide for their families when they might be going through tough times," Cole said.

CBS

Volunteers are an important part of the operation. The amount of hours put in by volunteers add up to 13 full time positions for the organization. That includes the help they get during Xcel Energy's Day of Service.

"Our volunteers will be sorting and kind of breaking down cereal so we can easily distribute it to those who need it," Wagner explained.

"On the surface level you think you're just sorting cereal, but that's probably a kid that's going to eat that cereal that might not have had that cereal if our team didn't sort it and if Community Food Share didn't have that project available," Cole added.

LINK: Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy has a couple of Day of Service projects with Community Food Share including sorting and repackaging cereal. Day of Service is Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, 2025.