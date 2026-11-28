The town of Castle Rock could get an ice rink in the near future. It's a relief to many athletes and their families, who say they're forced to travel long distances just to practice each week.

That proposed facility would be part of the incoming Dawson Trails neighborhood on the south end of Castle Rock, off the new Crystal Valley interchange.

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If all goes according to plan, that facility could open in late 2029.

"Douglas County does not have any ice," said Castle Rock hockey mom Kathy Redmond.

For young ice hockey players in Castle Rock, the sport is a major commitment, augmented by a lack of local ice rinks.

"It's very hard on families, and it's hard to play catch up with school," Redmond said.

Families are forced to drive to busy rinks in other communities.

"We drive all the way to Lowry from Castle Rock, multiple times a week," Redmond said. "The rinks are full. They're just full everywhere."

But now that could all be changing, with Castle Rock Town Council approving a nonbinding letter of intent for an ice sports facility in the Dawson Trails development.

"We're looking to build a world-class facility to serve the residents of Castle Rock and the surrounding community," said Jordan Pietrus.

A former professional hockey player, Pietrus is behind IceX, the nonprofit hoping to create a more than 110,000-square-foot ice facility featuring two ice sheets and other amenities.

"I believe that sport is an amazing tool and teacher of life skills for youth," Pietrus said.

Pietrus says the facility could host hockey and youth ice sports, plus public skating and programs for adults.

"I want there to be a place where people like can meet people and make friends," said Pietrus' daughter Vivian.

"It just builds a lot of confidence in kids, and it gives strength and muscle," said Pietrus' daughter Maeve.

Pietrus' own kids are excited for the access the facility will bring to young players in Castle Rock.

"I don't want them to feel like how we feel in the car, because that's just boring, and I hate it," Vivian said.

Pietrus says IceX will pay for the more than $35 million facility, but the letter of intent asks the town to donate the land for the site and provide other financial incentives.

Castle Rock residents would enjoy discounted access to some programming.

"Part of our agreement with the town of Castle Rock is to provide a 50% discount for verified Castle Rock residents, for things like public skate and stick and puck and birthday parties," Pietrus said.

"It makes sense to have a rink here, and the economic benefit to the community will be huge," Redmond said.

While Town Council approved the nonbinding letter, IceX must still secure financing and complete the town's review process before council votes on final approval.

"We believe in the impact that the positive impact that sport can have on communities. I believe that sport brings communities together," Pietrus said.

"Ice builds community," Redmond said.

The community will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed project and provide feedback at an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Town Hall Council Chambers, 100 N. Wilcox St.