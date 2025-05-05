David Carle signs multi-year extension as head coach of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team

Head coach David Carle is continuing his commitment to the University of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team, and the university in turn. A multi-year contract extension was reached between Carle and the university's athletics program Monday.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Denver Pioneers Head Coach David Carle looks on after the Pioneers defeat the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 in the 2022 NCAA Division I Man's Ice Hockey Championship game at TD Garden on April 09, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

"I am honored to have the University's support for our hockey program over the last seven years and into the future," Carle said in the press release. "Without their support and the support of our fans, alumni and donors, nothing that we have accomplished would have been possible. The resources we have established have had a direct impact on the daily lives of current and future Pioneer hockey student-athletes, and we continue to raise the bar for success with these commitments."

The Pios team remains one of the premier men's college ice hockey programs in the country, and Carle has sparked that competitiveness in the Pioneers hockey players.

According to the press release, "Along with the extension, Carle is also committing to a multi-year major gift pledge to support current and new initiatives within the hockey program. Carle will be the first Denver Athletics head coach to join the department's Gold Standard Society. His gift will directly support the Murray Armstrong Hockey Student-Athlete Enhancement Fund and the Athletics Excellence Fund"

Over the past seven seasons, Carle has been the unwavering bench boss for the Pios, and it has resulted in two national championships in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Carle's success has also garnered interest from teams in the National Hockey League. But Carle's focus and compete will remain with DU. The exact length of the multi-year deal was not disclosed in the press release.