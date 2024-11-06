Family has questions about unsolved fatal Denver hit-and-run

A Colorado family has questions about the investigation into a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a beloved family member.

Dave Ingraham was struck by a vehicle that took off in Denver in October. He died as a result of his injuries. Ingraham Family

Dave Ingraham was severely injured when another vehicle ran a red light and hit his car on Oct. 15. It happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Evans Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in southwestern Denver. He eventually died as a result of his injuries.

Police say there were three men in the car that caused the crash. Two, including the driver, escaped. One passenger, Jairo Marquez, was detained.

"They probably have no idea that they killed somebody," said Dave's nephew John, a former employee of CBS News Colorado.

Following the crash, John says Dave's condition quickly deteriorated.

"An ambulance was called. He is on blood thinners so they were going to take him to the hospital anyway just to check him out," John said. "(Then) he crashed. They had to resuscitate him. They had to cut his head open to help with the bleeding on the brain."

After the crash, a letter from the Denver District Attorney's Office was sent to Dave letting him know Marquez would be arraigned, but Dave passed away in the hospital without seeing justice served.

Marquez posted bail and failed to appear at his arraignment. A warrant is out for his arrest.

"I think he's gone," said John, referring to the suspect.

CBS Colorado found multiple prior offenses from Marquez, ranging from arson to theft to burglary.



Denver Police

Dave's family doesn't think they have received adequate answers from Denver police about the investigation into the crime. This week, a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert with a vehicle description and a request to find the driver was posted.

John and other family members are now left to go through Dave's belongings. He described his uncle as a book lover who had as many as 2,300 books in his collection.



Ingraham Family

"Anytime you saw him he had a couple of books," John said.

"I think he enjoyed reading the mysteries."