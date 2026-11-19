The Elbert County Commission spent Wednesday evening and Thursday morning hearing opinions about whether they should approve zoning for a large data center which would be located approximately 15 miles from Agate, 35 miles from Kiowa, and 41 miles from Elizabeth.

"This is the biggest thing to hit Elbert County in the history of Elbert County," said Elizabeth resident Danny Wilcox during public comment.

The LLC that is seeking approval says if they can build it, the facility will be a financial boon for the rural county.

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"For the first data center campus alone, Economic and Planning Systems projects an average of about $81 million a year to Elbert County," said Carolynne White, an attorney with Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck who is representing the petitioner during her presentation to the commission. "Plus, an estimated $15 million a year to the two fire districts combined."

And they say residents don't have to worry about environmental impacts.

"Power will be generated on site, so the residents don't carry any additional power cost," said White. "The closed-loop cooling system will be fueled with imported water. There will be significant buffers to every neighbor and to the Highway 86 scenic corridor."

To some residents, that seems like a good deal.

"It is a tough economy and a tough market out there. Colorado is ugly. And by God, if I can give somebody 100 employees, a broad span of other people, tons of other trades, an opportunity to keep that foothold here and support our community, I'm going to stand up and say, I think it's the right thing to do," said Shane Jones, an Elbert County resident, during public comment.

"Someone who buys property deserves every opportunity to pursue their plans, just like the next person. Whether that means farming, raising cattle, building a home or developing a business," said Kim Herald during public comment.

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But still others worry about how environmentally friendly it will truly be.

"In heavy industrial engineering, you cannot dissipate hundreds of megawatts of heat without continuous loss. Water under constant thermal stress requires regular thermal blowdown, which is a technical way of saying you must constantly dump mineral-heavy water and flush the system with fresh make-up water," said Kaitlyn Mitchell, a Simla resident, during public comment.

"My big concern is what are they going to do to generate this power?" asked a man who didn't give his name during public comment.

And if the data center will truly bring as much money to the county as they claim it will.

"It's been my experience that the truth with proposals (is they) usually come in below that best-case scenario and in some cases far below," said Gary Davis, an Elbert County resident, during public comment.

After seven hours of listening and deliberation, the county decided to take more time and take up the issue at a later meeting.

The commission will take up this issue once again on Dec 9 at 1 p.m. at the county fairgrounds located at 95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, CO 80117.