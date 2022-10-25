Darsean Kelley of Denver sentenced to 27 years for killing half sister in Montbello

Darsean Kelley sentenced to 27 years for killing half sister in Montbello

A Denver judge has sentenced a man who stabbed and killed his half-sister to 27 years in prison. It happened in Denver's Montbello neighborhood in January 2020.

Darsean Kelley, Marnee Kelley-Mills Denver Police/CBS

The body of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills was found in a trash can inside a duffel bag. She had been stabbed in the neck.

Earlier this year Kelley entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder.

"I offer my condolences to this family who have suffered greatly from this tragedy," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement released on Monday.

Kelley-Mills was a student at Montbello Career and Technical High School.