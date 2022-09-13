Watch CBS News
Man awaits extradition from Minnesota after arrest on Colorado child pornography charges

Darrell Reneker awaits extradition from Minnesota after arrest on child pornography charges in Color
Darrell Reneker awaits extradition from Minnesota after arrest on child pornography charges in Color 00:24

A man is awaiting extradition from Minnesota after being arrested on child pornography charges.

In early 2021, Fort Collins police got a tip that sexually explicit images and video involving children were on the home devices of 52-year-old's Darrell "Tweak" Reneker.

During the investigation, Reneker moved out of state. He was arrested in Cook County, Minnesota, last month, where he's in jail waiting for extradition back to Larimer County.

