Former Loveland police officer Daria Jalali to be sentenced for rough arrest

A former Loveland police officer will be sentenced Friay for her role in failing to stop another officer from shoving an elderly woman with dementia to the ground during a shoplifting arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, pleaded guilty in June to the misdemeanor charge.

(credit: CBS)

She and fellow Loveland police officer Austin Hopp were charged following the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020. Hopp forced Garner to the ground, pushed her against the hood of his car and wrenched her arm backward.

Former Loveland, Colorado police officers Austin Hopp, left, and Daria Jalali. Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali.

A lawsuit settled for $3 million claims Hopp dislocated her shoulder and fractured her arm. Hopp pleaded guilty to assault and is serving five years in prison.