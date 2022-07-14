New fashion show celebrates Denver street fashion

A runway show in Denver will celebrate street fashion. It's the third installment of the Cultural Fashion Runway Series from Denver Arts and Venues.

The show will feature work from designers Infatué, Extra Medium, Adult ENT, Rob Hill and IRL. They'll be creating fashions for the runway, but also work for the digital world. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase virtual clothing, and even enjoy some other virtual reality experiences.

This runway show is connected to the exhibition "Portrait of a Culture," which is currently on display at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

The show is July 23rd at 7pm at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Tickets are available now.