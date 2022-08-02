CU football fall camp begins with eyes on QB

The University of Colorado football team opened fall camp on Tuesday with all eyes on a quarterback competition. Sophomore Brenden Lewis who started every game last year will be in competition with Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout.

Shrout missed all of last season after injuring his knee in the team's first fall scrimmage.

Head Coach Karl Dorrell says he and his assistants will chart every throw and decision the two quarterbacks make and will be in daily communication with both Lewis and Shrout letting them know where they stand.

As for the competitors, the appear to be embracing the competition.

"I'm going to go in to it like it's my job," said Lewis who threw for over 1,500 yards last year and 10 touchdowns.

"Going to play like I'm the starter every play. That's what we all need to do so that's kind of my mindset going into camp."

"I just need to let loose and go play," said Shrout who spent three seasons at Tennessee playing in eight games. "I just have to get back into the rhythm of playing in the pocket again and getting used to having guys around me so that will get better with more reps but today felt good."

The Buffaloes finished last year a disappointing 4-8 and were picked to finish last in the PAC-12 this season. They open the 2022 campaign on Friday Sept. 2 when they host TCU at 8 p.m.