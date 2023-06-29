CU, CSU react to Supreme Court decision about affirmative action

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that race-conscious admission policies of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution, bringing an end to affirmative action in higher education in a decision that will reverberate across campuses nationwide.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: The U.S. Supreme Court Building is seen on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. / Getty Images

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in the University of North Carolina case, and 6-2 in the Harvard dispute, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Thomas read a concurring opinion from the bench. Justice Sonia Sotomayor also read her dissent aloud, the first time a dissenting justice has done so this term.

The University of Colorado issued a statement that read in part, "Our dedication to cultivating a diverse university community runs deep. In fact, our board has set a policy that makes it clear that diversity encompasses demographic characteristics while also encompassing diverse life experiences and perspectives."

Colorado State University released a statement that read, "Here at CSU, the court's decision will not affect the undergraduate admissions process we have had in place for decades. CSU's process assesses the student holistically through a wide range of factors, including personal experiences and academic achievements."