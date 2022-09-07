CSU women's athletics receives $5 million donation, largest in Mountain West history
CSU received the largest singular gift devoted entirely to women's athletics in Mountain West history recently.
The Bohemian Foundation is donating $5 million to CSU women's athletics.
The money will help upgrade facilities for the women's soccer and softball programs.
It will jumpstart a locker room project for volleyball, softball and soccer.
CSU says this gift is a game changer for women's athletics at the university.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.