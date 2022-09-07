Watch CBS News
CSU women's athletics receives $5 million donation, largest in Mountain West history

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CSU received the largest singular gift devoted entirely to women's athletics in Mountain West history recently.

The Bohemian Foundation is donating $5 million to CSU women's athletics. 

The money will help upgrade facilities for the women's soccer and softball programs.

It will jumpstart a locker room project for volleyball, softball and soccer. 

CSU says this gift is a game changer for women's athletics at the university.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:47 AM

