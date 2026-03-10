CSU Spur hosts Girls & Science themed 2nd Saturday

Every month, CSU Spur holds a free event on the 2nd Saturday of the month where the public is encourage to go and engage with the different spaces. Each event has a theme, and CSU Spur invites local community partners to be showcased.

"One of our most popular themes is Girls & Science," said Eva Rodriguez, Event Planning Manager for CSU Spur. "This event is really built around showing kids, especially girls that science is fun. It's creative. It's exciting, and it's absolutely for them."

There will be different activations across the campus including from Colorado Forest Service, and Denver Public Library. CSU will also have it's "Sci on the Fly" trailer down from Fort Collins. The whole hydro building is activated including the second floor which is specifically a music lab.

"I would say the highlight of this event is the stem boxes, where they can pick up a stem kit distributed by Girls Inc. They are limited to 500. They are suitable for kids age 6 through 11," Rodriguez explained. "One of my personal favorites is our mini-horses in our Vita Building, Jewel and Lacy. They're going to make an appearance at one."

CSU Spur is a free education center with a focus on food, water, and health research and innovation. There are classes, maker spaces, and activities for learners of every age.

"One of mission is really just to inform visitors of the main issues we face in society in food, water, and health. Our goal is really to connect people to accelerate innovation within those field and to really motivate transformation within our community and all of our learners who come through our doors," Rodriguez added.

CSU Spur is also a community hub which offers movie nights, cooking classes, a soil testing lab, and greenhouses.

The Girls & Science 2nd Saturday event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026. CBS Colorado hosts Girls & Science throughout the month of March as a celebration of all the ways that women and girls contribute to the STEM fields.