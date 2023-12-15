CSU Pueblo names Armando Valdez as the 16th president of the Colorado school

Colorado State University Pueblo has named a new president: Armando Valdez. Valdez will take over as the 16th president of CSU Pueblo effective Feb. 1, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I want to express our great confidence in Armando Valdez as the next president of CSU Pueblo," said Board of Governors Chair John Fischer in a statement. "He brings exceptional energy, experience, and commitment to the role, and he is uniquely qualified to lead the University forward and capitalize on its growing momentum."

Armando Valdez CSU Pueblo

On Friday, the board also named Gail Mackin, provost and executive vice president of Academic Affairs, as acting president during the one-month gap between Valdez's start date and outgoing President Timothy Mottet's final day on Dec. 31.

"Colorado State University Pueblo delivers quality education, cultural engagement, and economic development to a region that I am so passionate about serving. The faculty and staff at CSU Pueblo are a tremendously talented team. I am honored by the privilege of serving as their next president with the opportunity to continue to grow and develop innovative paths for students, Pueblo, and the entire Southern Colorado community," Valdez said in a statement.

The Board of Governors named Valdez as the sole finalist for the CSU Pueblo presidency on Nov. 30. Valdez's background is a longtime academic and emeritus professor at Adams State University, he also served as the state director for USDA-Rural Development in Colorado and operates Valdez Land & Livestock, LLC, his family farm and ranch operation near Capulin, Colo.