Crude oil tanker overturns, semi driver ticketed

A semi hauling crude oil skidded off a western Colorado highway and rolled New Year's Day. The damaged tanker trailer did not leak, however.

Highway 13 was closed for several hours midway between Craig and Meeker as the hazardous cargo was transferred from the crashed tanker and loaded into a replacement tanker.

A state highway in northwestern Colorado was closed for several hours Thursday after a semi transporting crude oil ran off the road. The tanker trailer separated from the truck and rolled, but did not leak. Moffat County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the tanker detached from the tractor upon impact with a culvert. The tractor apparently didn't rolled, but the unattached tanker tumbled some distance away.

Two firefighters climb on a damaged tanker trailer Thursday to "offload." or transfer, the trailer's crude oil cargo into a replacement tanker. Colorado Highway 13 was closed for several hours Thursday during the operation. Craig Fire-Rescue/Facebook

There were no injuries in the incident.

The semi driver was cited for careless driving by the state patrol. The agency did not identify the driver.

A tanker trailer separated from its tractor and rolled off Colorado Highway 13 Thursday south of Hamilton, Colorado. The trailer did not leak its cargo. Craig Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Travelers going both directions were forced to detour via U.S. 40 and Moffat County Road 17. Unfortunately, the county road brought drivers into bad road conditions; the Moffat County Sheriff's Office warned those drivers to be wary of snow-covered roads and areas of ice.