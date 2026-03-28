Crowds gather at Colorado State Capitol, across the state for "No Kings" protests

On Saturday, thousands of "No Kings" protests took place across the country, including here in Colorado. Activists took to the streets in protest against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

Crowds gathered for protests at dozens of locations across the state, including the Genesee Bridge, Golden, Loveland, Boulder, and the state capitol building in Denver.

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This is the third nationwide "No Kings" protest day since January, and organizers expected around 70,000 people to hit the streets in Denver on Saturday. The event included speakers and musical performances, followed by a march.

Many attendees shared concerns over the war in Iran, immigration, healthcare and actions that they say are violations of the U.S. Constitution. Some shared their concerns for the future of America, including Jerry Smith, a veteran Marine and former criminal investigator. He says he's seen conflict before, but nothing like this.

"It's much scarier than the Vietnam War, much, much scarier," said Smith. "Oh no, we're in a fight for the soul of our country now."

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Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105, said it's a chance for the community to support each other.

"Working people in this country are fed up, and so the No Kings gives us an opportunity to come out in solidarity with our community, with our labor community," said Felix-Sowy.

Others shared their hopes that protests like these can bring about change.

"I mean, last time we were here, we were protesting Kristi Noem, arguing that she had blood on her hands for the deaths of immigrants, for Alex Pretti, for Renee Good. She's gone, and so we can't stop fighting. But we do make a difference," said Matt Guerrieri.

The protest at the Capitol wrapped up after 5 p.m.

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Denver police also took at least nine people into custody on Saturday after they said a small group near Coors Field was blocking highway access. The DPD said it deployed pepperballs after a smoke canister was thrown back at officers.

There is no word yet on whether charges are expected to be filed.

They said the march through the downtown area went without issue.

In response to the rallies on Saturday, a White House spokesperson said that the protests are "Trump derangement therapy sessions."