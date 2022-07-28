Crops & property damaged in Wellington thanks to strong summer storms

Powerful storms on Wednesday damaged crops in Wellington. Some Colorado farmers found rows of broken stalks in their corn fields on Thursday.

The storm also damaged some property including one woman's RV. She says the storm brought mounds of hail.

"So, I'm inside, getting ready for work and I hear this 'bam.' I didn't even know what it was, and then all of a sudden it just broke loose. It was so loud, especially in something like this. It was very scary and it lasted for quite awhile," said Tammy Michaels.

Some cars were also found submerged in flood water in front of a hotel.

There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire Interstate 70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.