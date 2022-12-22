Former Cripple Creek police detective and sergeant facing charges of multiple felony sex crimes

A former Cripple Creek police detective and sergeant was arrested last week and now faces charges of multiple felony sex crimes

Former Cripple Creek Police Sgt. Alexander Kenoyer, 36, has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer - intrusion or penetration - while on duty, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty and attempting to influence a public servant - all felonies.

The charges stem from Kenoyer's investigation of a crime in October of 2021 and an allegedly inappropriate relationship with the victim of that crime.

Alexander Kenoyer Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Cripple Creek Police Chief Charles Bright requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assist in his investigation after a tip from a citizen led to an internal affairs investigation in August of this year.

Kenoyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 24 and resigned on Oct. 25. He turned himself in to police on Dec. 19 and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Due to the sensitive nature of the charges, and consideration of the victim, additional details about this case are not yet available, Cripple Creek Police said.