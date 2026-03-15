Crews continue working to restore power to customers in Colorado's foothills, high country

Power outages continue to affect customers across Colorado's foothills and high country due to this week's high winds.

According to Xcel Energy, approximately 3,902 customers remain without power as of 12:45 p.m. That number has dropped significantly since this morning, when residents in two Denver neighborhoods lost power.

Xcel outage map Xcel Energy

The majority of the remaining outages reported by Xcel are in Boulder and Lake Counties, with 1,251 and 1,152 customers affected, respectively.

United Power is also reporting numerous outages around the Golden Gate Canyon, Coal Creek, Pinecliffe and Rollinsville areas.

United Power outage map United Power

They're reporting that fallen trees have affected power lines in some areas, and lengthy outages may be possible for some customers as crews work to restore service.

Keep up to date with current outages and restoration times on Xcel and United Power's outage maps.