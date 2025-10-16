Crash in northbound lanes of I-25 north of Denver causes major traffic delays

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 north of Denver caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the three left lanes of the interstate north of U.S. 36 were closed for less than an hour after a crash.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at West 84th Avenue. CBS

Investigators said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at West 84th Avenue and involved a U-Haul. There was also a fuel spill.

One person was injured and according to Adams County Fire, those injuries are minor.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

During the lane closure, drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route. There were significant delays during the crash cleanup and investigation.

All lanes reopened shortly before 7 a.m.