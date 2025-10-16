Watch CBS News
Crash in northbound lanes of I-25 north of Denver causes major traffic delays

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 north of Denver caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the three left lanes of the interstate north of U.S. 36 were closed for less than an hour after a crash.

morning-copter-frame-30122.jpg
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at West 84th Avenue.  CBS

Investigators said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at West 84th Avenue and involved a U-Haul. There was also a fuel spill.

One person was injured and according to Adams County Fire, those injuries are minor. 

morning-copter-frame-19606.jpg
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at West 84th Avenue and involved a U-Haul. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

During the lane closure, drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route. There were significant delays during the crash cleanup and investigation.

morning-copter-frame-34231.jpg
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the crash that closed three left lanes of northbound I-25 near W. 84th Ave. CBS

All lanes reopened shortly before 7 a.m. 

