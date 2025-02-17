I-70 reopens after Clear Creek County crash involving 11 vehicles; 1 driver cited, according to Colorado State Patrol

On a busy travel day to Colorado's mountains, a crash involving 11 cars closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County for hours. It has since reopened but not before a driver was cited and a hazmat team had to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash around 10:15 a.m. and traffic cameras show lines of cars and trucks already beginning to back up.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said there were multiple injuries, but didn't know the exact number or extent. CDOT said the highway was closed between Exit 232: US 40; Empire Junction and Exit 228: CR 381, Georgetown. It reopened around 1:40 p.m.

A photo taken by a drone operated by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows traffic on Interstate 70 after a crash involving 11 vehicles on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The driver of a Ford F350 was cited for careless driving and the Colorado State Patrol said that driver was going too fast for the conditions in the area. That truck had an auxiliary fuel tank that spilled about 80 gallons of diesel fuel when it crashed, requiring specialized crews to clean up the spill, CSP said.

That stretch of I-70 is the primary -- and in some cases, only -- way to get to many of Colorado's popular ski areas. State and local highway and police officials warned drivers to drive safely, especially if heading to or from the mountains to ski on Presidents Day weekend.