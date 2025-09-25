I-25 southbound shut down after crash in Denver Tech Center area, 6 people taken to the hospital

A crash on Interstate 25 in the southern part of the Denver metro area led to a full closure of the southbound lanes. It happened on Thursday evening in the Denver Tech Center area between the Orchard Road and Arapahoe Road exits.

South Metro Fire

Officials from South Metro Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

So far it's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating what led up to the crash.