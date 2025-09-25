Watch CBS News
I-25 southbound shut down after crash in Denver Tech Center area, 6 people taken to the hospital

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A crash on Interstate 25 in the southern part of the Denver metro area led to a full closure of the southbound lanes. It happened on Thursday evening in the Denver Tech Center area between the Orchard Road and Arapahoe Road exits.

South Metro Fire

Officials from South Metro Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

So far it's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating what led up to the crash.

