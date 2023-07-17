Watch CBS News
Local News

5 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Five people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora last Sunday night. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near 6th Avenue when a vehicle rolled into the median.

Fire crews were able to start treating victims when they arrived on the scene but extrication was needed to reach some of them.

On Monday morning Aurora Fire Rescue stated the crash is under investigation.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.