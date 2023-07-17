5 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora
Five people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora last Sunday night. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near 6th Avenue when a vehicle rolled into the median.
Fire crews were able to start treating victims when they arrived on the scene but extrication was needed to reach some of them.
On Monday morning Aurora Fire Rescue stated the crash is under investigation.
