Crash on Colfax Avenue in Denver disrupts Thursday morning commute

Jennifer McRae
A crash on Colfax Avenue disrupted the early Thursday morning commute for some Denver drivers. Denver police officers were called to the crash scene at Colfax and Detroit near East High School just after 5 a.m. 

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over a crash at Colfax Avenue and Detroit Street.  CBS

Investigators said the crash involved a single motorist who struck a median. One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. 

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the crash scene, which showed the wreckage near a median that appeared to be part of the Bus Rapid Transit project along Colfax.

One person was injured in a crash at Colfax Avenue and Detroit Street.  CBS

Colfax Avenue was closed for a couple of hours in both directions during the crash investigation and cleanup. That portion of Colfax has been reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction because of the Bus Rapid Transit project construction

