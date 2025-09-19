Fatal crash causes closure of northbound I-225 in Aurora

A fatal crash on Friday afternoon caused authorities to close the northbound lanes of I-225 in Aurora.

The Colorado Department said northbound traffic is closed between US 40 and I-70 while crews work to investigate and clear the scene. A detour is in place, said CDOT, and they warned that drivers should expect delays in the area.

The Aurora Police Department said four vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in a crash around 2:53 at I-225 and Smith Road. The woman riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. No other injuries have been reported.

Police said traffic is being diverted to 17th Place and advised drivers to take alternate routes.

