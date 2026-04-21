Crash causes closure of Colorado State Highway 93 northbound

Authorities are investigating the scene of a crash on Colorado State Highway 93 that has closed northbound traffic.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic on the highway is closed between 64th Avenue and 82nd Avenue. They say the closure, located just north of Golden, is due to a crash.

CO 93 at mile point 007.55 Colorado Department of Transportation

Information on the crash or possible injuries has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

The sheriff's office warned drivers that the northbound lane could be closed for several hours and asked them to find an alternate route. The Colorado Department of Transportation advised drivers in the area to expect delays.