Dozens of couples tie the knot during Denver's annual Marriage Marathon

Love is in the air in the Mile High City ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday, Feb. 13, dozens of couples gathered at the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office for the 14th annual Marriage Marathon. This day commemorates couples for making Friday the 13th the best day of their lives by tying the knot.

Each couple was surrounded by love, family, and friends. The line was out the door when the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office opened at 10 a.m.

Denver's Clerk and Recorder's Office hosted its 14th Annual Marriage Marathon on Friday ahead of Valentine's Day. CBS

Among the couples are Chaunte and Andrea Tolson, who have been together for three decades. They say even though it is Friday the 13th, it felt right for them after all of these years. The Tolsons even shared the story of how they first met.

"Thirty years ago, I came from Job Corp, and then I met her on Halloween," Andrea Tolson said. "She and my sister were going out."

"We have been waiting for this for a long time," Chaunte Tolson said. "This is just more of a moment than I thought it was going to be, which is really an amazing experience."

The Marriage Marathon at the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office. CBS

Couples have until 3 p.m. to get married at the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office. They just need their marriage license and pay a $30 fee.

All couples married on Friday the 13th can celebrate Saturday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, as a married couple.