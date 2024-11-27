Another Colorado Costco -- and major development -- to come to Castle Rock in 2027

As Castle Rock shoppers pick up last-minute Thanksgiving supplies, some are looking forward to having a new spot in the Colorado town to buy them in the years to come.

Dawson Trails

The Castle Rock Town Council unanimously approved a site development plan for Costco earlier this month, which will be located at the northwest corner of the incoming Crystal Valley Parkway and Interstate 25.

"It's too much people everywhere, but I mean, what are you going to do?" Castle Rock resident Joni Brown said.

Castle Rock neighbors share feelings about plan

It's a familiar concern in Douglas County: too much development.

"It's construction, it's growth," Castle Rock resident Iva Spindler said. "I was against all this at first, but when the Promenade area came in, I liked it."

But some neighbors are warming up to the shopping choices that growth brings.

"I'm actually a new Costco member this past February. Been going to the one at Park Meadows, so it's nice to have something like that close," Castle Rock resident Jen Dudley said.

The upcoming Dawson Trails development will bring nearly 6,000 homes and 3.2 million square feet of business to Castle Rock. The developer says Costco will be the first business to open.

"I enjoy shopping at Costco, but I won't drive up to Lone Tree," Spindler said.

A recently approved Costco site plan includes a 160,000-square-foot warehouse, 880 parking spaces and a fuel center.

"The fuel center was specifically designed to minimize the inconvenience and hassle of the backup with people waiting for a pump to open up. So we have much longer queuing than most other warehouses feature. The parking at 880 units is much higher than what the minimum is. So we're anticipating that this warehouse, between the fuel and the parking, will be less congested and more efficient than others along the Front Range," said Larry Jacobson, principal at West Side Property Investment Company.

"I hope that the parking lot is way better than the one in Park Meadows, because it's kind of a disaster," Dudley said.

"Lone Tree is a hot mess," Spindler added.

Costco will be built with "strict design guidelines"

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young asked developer Larry Jacobson, "I think the main thing that some people worry about is increased traffic and just losing that small-town feel of Castle Rock. What's your response to those concerns?"

Jacobson responded, "The Costco is going to be an integral part of Castle Rock. It's not going to change Castle Rock. It's going to enhance it. You know, we have pretty strict design guidelines where the Costco will be attractive and it will fit into the Dawson Trails neighborhood really well. Costco is a great economic stimulator."

Jacobson says the Costco will create local jobs and sales tax revenue for the community.

Interchange will lay the foundation for the Colorado development

The Crystal Valley interchange will lay the foundation for the development.

Payton Risch

"I think the interchange really stimulates all of this, particularly commercial growth, because it provides greater access. So, you know, the Costco, the medical campus, and other commercial users are all going to be very attracted by the additional transportation infrastructure, which the interchange provides," Jacobson said.

"I'm super happy about how they're connecting everything down there," Spindler said. "There's negativity about it, but I guarantee once it gets built, the people that are negative will shop there, and I'll definitely be shopping there."

The site plan approval is the last approval Costco needs from the town. The future Costco site is currently being graded, which should take a few months. Then the developer will begin building the infrastructure for Dawson Trails, including roads, water, sewer and drainage improvements.

Costco plans to open the day after the Crystal Valley interchange does, which is slated for spring 2027. Jacobson says it's a massive project, and weather may delay the process.

A medical center and the first Dawson Trails homes will follow.