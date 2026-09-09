Thieves target valve near splash pad, causing $10,000 in damage to Colorado park

Authorities are investigating a recent theft that caused about $10,000 in damage at a city park in Colorado.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, someone damaged and took the backflow preventer valve at Civic Center Park in Bennett on Tuesday, causing significant water damage to the park. Investigators believe someone took the valve near the splash pad around 3:30 a.m.

The person or people responsible damaged and removed a protective cage before taking the valve, leaving water flowing in the area for more than four hours before it was discovered.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The water caused significant damage to the park's landscaping and baseball field. Damage repairs and replacement for the stolen equipment are estimated to cost more than $10,000.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a similar case took place in Feb. 2026. They say backflow preventer valves are made with copper and bronze parts, which sometimes makes them a target for theft.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The ACSO says it has not yet identified a suspect in the splash pad theft. They asked anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious at the park early Tuesday morning, to contact the dispatch center at (303) 795-4711.

The town has closed the restrooms and splash pad at the park until repairs are completed.