Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooling system with rain, snow and Denver's first freeze

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Two cold front cooling Colorado down
Two cold front cooling Colorado down 03:20

We are watching two cold fronts working there way toward Colorado. The first will slide thru tonight and the second on Wednesday. The second cold front will bring in strong winds, mountain snow and Denver rain along with it for the middle of the week.

dave-national-futurecast.png

The weaker Tuesday night front will bring in a line of cloud cover over the Front Range and I-25 corridor Tuesday afternoon and evening. There may be a few very spotty sprinkles of rain with it. 

am-co-futurecast-dave.png

Low clouds will greet Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday morning behind the first cooler wave. 

am-co-futurecast-dave2.png

The stronger system pushes through as the day goes on Wednesday bringing in strong winds and afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the Front Range. Snow will develop in the mountains with several inches expected by Thursday morning. Thursday will also, bring measurable rain showers for Denver and the eastern plain.

dave-national-futurecast3.png

Temperatures will drop to below normal levels for both Thursday and Friday.

co-day-2-highs.png

Some areas of the central and northern mountains may see 1 to 5 inches of snow. Driving could be a little slick over some of the higher mountain passes on Thursday. 

gfs-state-snow.png

The system will move out on Thursday night with clearing skies and colder temperatures. This may allow Denver to have its first freeze of the Fall season on either Friday morning or Saturday morning.

extended-am.png

After the chilly morning on Saturday a slow warming trend begins again.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 1:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.