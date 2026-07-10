Controversial Crowsnest project in growing Colorado community to seek approval through Douglas County

A controversial proposed development saga in Douglas County, Colorado, has been reignited.

Parker was the first community to pass on allowing nearly 800 acres of wildland known as the "Crowsnest" properties to be annexed into town and developed.

The land, which sits in unincorporated Douglas County near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway, has been a cattle ranch since 1920, but now nine landowners have agreed to sell, and a developer dreams of turning it into a neighborhood.

Earlier this year, attempts to annex the land into Castle Pines drew controversy. The land is bordered on three sides by Parker but was potentially going to be annexed into Castle Pines through what's called "flagpole annexation" because Crowfoot Valley Road connects the land to Castle Pines.

Parker's mayor was among those who spoke out against the idea, worried that the development would negatively impact Parker and the town's infrastructure. The idea also wasn't popular with many Castle Pines or Parker neighbors.

After Castle Pines City Council decided to slow things down and develop an annexation policy, the application was withdrawn. But recently, new "Notice of Public Hearing" signs have been put back up on the property.

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"This is all going to be homes," said Joe Lugo while surveying the land behind his home.

It's a battle Lugo has fought before, pushing for responsible development of the near-800 acres behind his home.

"I knew when we won the battle against Castle Pines doing this that it would just be a matter of time before this would come back around," said Lugo. "How many houses can you squeeze into one place?"

After plans to annex the land into Castle Pines and build up to 3,000 homes, 1,000 apartments and 50 acres of commercial space fell through, the developer is now pursuing the project through Douglas County, submitting an application to amend Douglas County's Comprehensive Master Plan for the Crowsnest property.

"We understand this land will get developed and may get developed, but we want responsible development," said Lugo.

Lugo worries about its impact on water resources, traffic and wildlife.

"We see the elk every day, we see the bald eagles flying over our heads, pronghorn, mule deer, all different kinds of animals. We see this beautiful countryside. And we don't want to see it just get built up, just like everywhere else in Parker," said Lugo. "All kinds of animals live in this area. They still use it, and with this proposed development, that essentially cuts them off from their last area to be able to get by."

Neighbors previously shared numerous videos with CBS Colorado of a large elk herd passing through and eagles nesting in the area.

Dan Williams, on behalf of developer VT Crowfoot Valley Landco LLC, told CBS Colorado:

"Any proposed development would preserve roughly 100 acres along the Lemon Gulch corridor as open space and connect to regional trails. On wildlife, the nearest bald eagle nest identified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife is about 1.4 miles away, off the property, and we intend to observe the standard protections CPW recommends."

The developer, VT Crowfoot Valley Landco LLC, is an affiliate of Ventana Capital.

Williams said in a statement:

"VT Crowfoot Valley Landco LLC is the applicant for the Crowsnest Comprehensive Master Plan amendment. Ventana Capital originated the land assemblage and provides entitlement management and development services to the applicant under a services agreement. Some participants in the applicant's ownership structure are also affiliated with Ventana. VT Crowfoot Valley Landco LLC and Ventana Capital are separate legal entities."

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Lugo raised concerns about a conflict of interest centering around Ed Kubly, a Ventana land development vice president who serves on the Douglas County Planning Commission.

"There are people that are working for this company that is developing this land that also are working for the Douglas County government, and that's a huge issue," said Lugo.

Williams said in a statement:

"Consistent with the county's conflict-of-interest rules and standard practice, Ed Kubly will recuse himself from any Planning Commission consideration of Crowsnest — no role in the review, deliberation or vote. Everyone deserves a fair determination before an impartial body."

Lugo plans to fight the application yet again by attending public meetings and encouraging others to get involved.

"Just like we won our fight against Castle Pines. I think it's about the community coming together and pulling together to fight against this kind of thing," said Lugo. "We can really let our voices be heard that we are not okay with this development. We want sustainable development in Parker, in Douglas County, and if they're not going to listen to us, there's elections coming up in November, and we're going to elect the person that will stand behind us and prevent Douglas County from being overdeveloped the way it has been over the past few years."

On July 20, the Planning Commission will consider an application to amend the county's Comprehensive Master Plan for this property.

According to Williams, this is "a land-use classification question. It asks the county to determine where this property fits within its long-range growth framework. It does not approve any homes, any density, or any specific development plan. Those questions are decided later, through the public zoning and planned-development process."

This is just the first step. It does not include any specific development plan, number of homes or density. The next step would be rezoning and planned development applications.