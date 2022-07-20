Continued hot with scattered afternoon storms

Happy Wednesday, you've made it to the middle of the work week! Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with highs mostly in the 80s and 90s. We could see a few low 100s in western valleys and on the eastern plains. We'll see 70s in areas between 9,000-10,000 feet with 50s and 60s above the tree line.

Potential highs around Colorado on Wednesday, July 20. CBS

Denver will be about 2 to 3 degrees cooler today with a high around 94 degrees. Much like we saw yesterday there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few of those storms could turn severe with hail reaching up to an inch or bigger in diameter. The greatest chance for that to happen would be to the south of Denver.

Today's severe weather outlook shows a marginal risk for storms to the south of Denver. CBS

Temps climb again on Thursday and Friday with many communities in western and eastern Colorado approaching the 100 degree mark. We could see triple digits in Denver for the fifth time this season. Next week is looking cooler with daily thunderstorms thanks to a shift in the upper air pattern.

The extended forecast for Denver covering the period from July 20 through July 26. CBS