Construction of temporary bridge will cause traffic shifts on I-70's Floyd Hill in Colorado

The construction of a temporary bridge west of Central City Parkway between Hidden Valley and Idaho Springs will cause some traffic delays and shifts on I-70 at Floyd Hill this week. The closure is for rock blasting and scaling which is expected to last a few days.

Construction on Floyd Hill on I-70. CBS

Starting in September, the project will begin a series of traffic shifts along I-70 between Homestead Road and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels. Traffic shifts are necessary so crews can access new areas of the roadway as they progress with construction.

The Colorado Department Of Transportation says drivers traveling through the project corridor should pay extra attention to the new traffic patterns. Please slow down and drive safely.

I-70 Lane and Shoulder Closures 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 5 - Expect overnight right- and left-lane closures on westbound I-70 between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and Homestead Road (Exit 247) for a traffic switch and to set barrier.

8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 5 - Expect overnight, double left-lane closures on eastbound I-70 between Homestead Road (Exit 247) and County Road 65 (Exit 248) for traffic shift and barrier reset.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Expect a daytime, right shoulder closure on eastbound I-70 between US 6 (Exit 244) and Homestead Road (Exit 247) for utility work. I-70 Ramp Closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 5 - Expect a daytime closure of the Homestead Road on-ramp to westbound I-70 (Exit 247) for ramp construction. Detour: Continue on US 40 and use the US 6 interchange for access to I-70.

Upcoming traffic shifts along I-70 Next week, watch for a new traffic pattern in the West Section of the Project on I-70 between Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway (Exit 243) and Colorado Boulevard/Idaho Springs (Exit 241). On Wednesday, Sept. 4, crews will shift westbound I-70 traffic toward the median onto a new temporary bridge structure to allow crews to work on the shoulder area. Eastbound I-70 will stay in its current alignment. Motorists should anticipate overnight lane closures and construction impacts next week.