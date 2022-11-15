Watch CBS News
Construction begins on new security checkpoint at DIA

Construction is underway at a new security checkpoint at Denver International Airport. This is the second new checkpoint at the airport as part of the Great Hall Project. 

This security checkpoint is on the northeast side of the Jeppesen Terminal. The area on the east side that overlooks north security will be entirely closed and there will be one pathway from bridge security to the north end. 

DIA stresses that all security areas will stay open during construction but ask all travelers to check TSA wait times. The new security checkpoint should be completed by 2024.

