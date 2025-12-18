Watch CBS News
Fire destroys home in Conifer in Colorado's foothills as strong winds continue

Jesse Sarles
A house went up in flames in the Conifer area of the Colorado foothills. It started late Wednesday during windy conditions and firefighters said it spread to the vegetation nearby.

Crews from Elk Creek Fire quickly started attacking the fire, but the home was destroyed.

The wildland fire surrounding the fire was contained to a quarter of an acre.

No one was hurt in the firefight.

So far it's not clear what caused the fire.

