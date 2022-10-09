Community walks & rolls for Spina Bifida Association
Spina Bifida Association of Colorado held it's annual Walk N' Roll fundraiser at Red-Tailed Hawk Park in Aurora.
It's the largest gathering of the Spina Bifida community in the state, usually more than 250 people take part. Families come from all over Colorado, as well as Wyoming, Nebraska, Arizona and New Mexico. Spina Bifida is a birth defect in which the spine fails to develop properly. The Spina Bifida Association works to prevent the condition, raise awareness about it, and support those living with it.
First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera emcee's the event.
