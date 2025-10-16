Community helps rescue young moose trapped in Colorado skate park bowl

A young moose found itself in trouble Thursday morning when it became trapped in the bowl of a Colorado skate park.

Breckenridge Police Department

Around 8 a.m., the Breckenridge Police Department asked residents to avoid the park, located near the recreation center. They said the moose's mother was nearby and was distressed that she couldn't reach her baby. Police asked the community to give her space until Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived to help.

BPD said that members of the community helped CPW and police with the rescue. Rangers tranquilized the baby and winched it out of the bowl as its mother stood by patiently. The two have been safely reunited.

Authorities said no one, including the moose, was hurt.