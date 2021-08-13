Community Groups Who Work With Families Supporting Teddy Bear Patrol

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is partnered with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and KOSI 101.1 for Teddy Bear Patrol, a collection of some 4,000 new stuffed animals. First responders give the cuddly, comforting animals to children who end up in emergency situations. Whether it's a medical emergency for the child itself, or medical, police or fire emergency facing the whole family, flashing lights and sirens can be traumatizing for children, and having something to hug and hang on to provides comfort.

"It really made sense that when an ambulance is showing up at your home that can feel really scary and being able to support children with that is really important," said Lisa Jansen Thompson, Executive Director of Early Childhood Partnership of Adams County.

When Jansen Thompson heard about Teddy Bear Patrol, she put out a call for donations among her organizations community.

"We outreached to all 75 partner organizations that we have and asked them to spread the word," Jansen Thompson explained.

This call to action is a perfect fit for the organization's mission.

"Our ultimate goal is that we're supporting children and families before that child walks through the door of kindergarten, so that they're most prepared," Jansen Thompson said.

Supporting a child during a time of trauma is what community is meant to do.

"If people can donate a stuffed animal, it really would go a long way in helping to create security and a sense of comfort," Jansen Thompson told CBS4.

You can help the Teddy Bear Patrol by dropping off a donation of a new stuffed animal at any participating HealthONE facility, click here for a list of those locations. Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is also holding a family-friendly drive-up/drop-off event on Saturday, August 28th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.