Community College of Denver holds historic commencement ceremony at Coors Field

More than 600 graduates from the Community College of Denver celebrated a historic milestone Thursday during the school's first-ever commencement ceremony at Coors Field.

Graduates from the Community College of Denver celebrated the school's first-ever commencement ceremony at Coors Field. CBS

The ceremonies marked the first college graduation ever held at the downtown Denver ballpark. The first group of graduates walked across the stage earlier Thursday morning, while another ceremony was scheduled later in the day.

Students received a wide range of credentials, from high school diplomas to bachelor's degrees. Some graduates earned their diplomas while still enrolled in high school through CCD programs.

School leaders said the event highlighted both achievement and opportunity for students and families across Colorado.

According to the Community College of Denver, more than 60% of graduates are first-generation college students, while nearly 70% completed their education with zero student loan debt.

Community College of Denver's graduation ceremony at Coors Field. CBS

"Hosting commencement at Coors Field is a powerful reflection of the scale and impact of our students' achievements," said Peter Lindstrom, interim president of the Community College of Denver. "Our graduates represent resilience, determination, and the promise of a stronger future for our community."

The ceremonies brought together graduates, faculty, students, and family members inside the ballpark for a unique experience. Before walking on the stage, students had the opportunity to sit in the stands alongside their loved ones as they celebrated the milestone together.

CCD leaders said many graduates are preparing to transfer to four-year universities or enter the workforce with in-demand skills.

"Celebrating the accomplishments of Community College of Denver graduates at Coors Field reflects the importance of education, perseverance, and connection across our city," said Kevin Kahn, chief customer officer and senior vice president of ballpark operations for the Colorado Rockies. "We are thrilled to welcome CCD and honored to help create a memorable experience as graduates celebrate this important milestone."

Community College of Denver graduating class of 2026 commencement at Coors Field. CBS

The ceremonies also celebrated students of all ages and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of CCD's student body and the growing impact of community colleges across Colorado.