Woman killed and two others hurt in overnight Colorado shooting

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in overnight in a shooting in Commerce City. It happened at 1 a.m. in the Colorado city that has seen an uptick in violence recently.

The people who were hurt are a man and a woman. The man was critically hurt and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Oneida Drive and East 74th Avenue, and many hours afterward evidence markers could be seen spread out around the neighborhood.

Investigators say they were alerted to the shooting by gunfire detection technology.

At daybreak on Friday no description of a suspect had been released by police.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

