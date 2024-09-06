Woman killed and two others hurt in overnight Colorado shooting

A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in overnight in a shooting in Commerce City. It happened at 1 a.m. in the Colorado city that has seen an uptick in violence recently.

CBS

The people who were hurt are a man and a woman. The man was critically hurt and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Oneida Drive and East 74th Avenue, and many hours afterward evidence markers could be seen spread out around the neighborhood.

Investigators say they were alerted to the shooting by gunfire detection technology.

At daybreak on Friday no description of a suspect had been released by police.