Commerce City police officers help Colorado mother and son with food and services

On the other side of every call, Commerce City police officers are working to help people through their toughest moments.

"We're responding to calls when people are having the worst day of their lives or are pretty close to it," said Officer Bryce Laude. "It feels really good, honestly. It's probably one of the most rewarding things that we can do, whenever we're helping people in need."

Commerce City Police

That is exactly what led to an act of kindness inside a King Soopers grocery store on Nov. 5.

"We basically responded to a call where someone was calling in, wanting some help with her child," said Laude.

After learning a mother was trying to give up her child to a relative because she could no longer afford to feed him, Laude and other Commerce City police officers stepped in.

"After finding out she and the child didn't have much at hand at that moment, the other officers and I kind of gathered up some resources, called some people to help her with that, and then we also responded out to the King Soopers in Commerce City."

Pulling together some of their money, the officers took the mother and son shopping for several days' worth of food to help get them by.

"She was very grateful. I think that was the best thing we could do in that situation," said Laude.

Commerce City police officers helped a mother who was struggling to feed her son. Commerce City Police

By working with Victims' Advocates, they're also making sure this mom now has the resources to push her family in the right direction moving forward.

"We just hope that people can call and they feel comfortable calling and allow us to provide those resources for them and help them during the times that they need it," said Laude.

For more details on victims' services in the Adams County community, people can check out the information online.